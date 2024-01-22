NUCLEAR BLAST Launches Collaboration With THE SANDBOX For Unique Virtual World Experience; Video

The new year starts with a blast for all metalheads, tech nerds, and everyone yearning to dive headfirst into 2024 with a virtual adventure: today, Nuclear Blast Records is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with The Sandbox.

Both die-hards and newcomers are invited to embark on a journey into a virtual world dedicated to metal culture and gaming: Blast Valley. This land hosted within The Sandbox is the ultimate realm for metalheads, including a giant scene at the heart of a volcano, a vinyl factory, secret crypts, and (of course) a bar.

​

Players from all around the world are invited to unite and participate in the most important quest of their lives: to revive the power of metal within Blast Valley.

Guided by the keeper of the land and guardian of the metal spirit, "The Reaper", the main quest, once accepted, is to explore every corner of the land to complete a series of tasks to bring the metal energy back.

Following its launch today, Blast Valley will evolve through time and welcome in new events such as virtual gigs, avatar collection launch, and release parties.

You can access the experience here.





Nuclear Blast states: "Blast Valley is a place where unforgettable experiences are crafted and where bonds with newfound friends are forged. Join us as we celebrate the power of metal and revel in the camaraderie it fosters. Prepare for some upcoming surprises with partners from the scene."

About Nuclear Blast:

For 35 years and counting, Nuclear Blast Records has been synonymous with the worldwide advancement of heavy music. Founded in Donzdorf, Germany in 1987, Nuclear Blast is part of Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies. Nuclear Blast boasts a roster of over 150 bands. Their offices in Los Angeles, London, Hamburg, and Paris have helped build the label’s trusted global reputation with numerous album chart entries, high-profile tours, and continual signings of new and heritage acts. The label has additional representatives in Australia, Brazil, and Sweden, amongst others.

About The Sandbox:

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.