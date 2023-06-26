NUNO BETTENCOURT Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK Why He Nearly Quit EXTREME Over Their Hit Single "More Than Words" - "Nothing Was Easy For Us"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, one of the greatest living guitarists, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, tells us the story of his band’s hit that he believed in so much that he almost quit the band in protest. The label didn’t want to release 'More Than Words' as a single because there was nothing on radio like it at the time. It was the time of big explosive power ballads and his song was more like a Beatles song.. but he knew, and singer Gary Cherone knew, it was something special so he fought for it. He was right as it became one of the biggest songs ever. #1 hit. Plus, he talks about the band’s new record and single Rise which has the guitar solo of the century. The interview is next on Professor of Rock."