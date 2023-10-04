NYTT LAND Captivate With "Rise Of Midgard" Music Video; New Album Out This Friday

This Friday, October 6, will see Siberian dark folk duo, Nytt Land release their ninth album epos, entitled Torem, via Napalm Records.

To celebrate their forthcoming album release, today, the duo has premiered a captivating new music video for their third single, "Rise Of Midgard". The band reveals that the song is the culmination of the album, which "marks the appearance of the image of birth to the shaman, the uprising from the body of the giant Ymir of the middle world (Midgard) as the highest creation of the Gods in their power" - providing the perfect musical soundtrack!

On Torem, the shamanic couple Natasha “Baba Yaga” and Anatoly Pakhalenko invites listeners into a mystic world of ancient percussive instrumentation and mesmerizing vocal spheres. The album, sung in old languages Khanty (Siberian Native Tribe) and Old Norse (Old Icelandic), will take you on a sonic experience and journey of the band's new trilogy, dedicated to the three worlds in the cosmology of their land.

Nytt Land's unique sound - highly recommended for fans of Heilung, Wardruna and Runahild - has always been inspired by the sound of Siberian nature. Their musical roots are deeply connected with mythology, historic themes and ancient shamanic culture. In the Finno-Ugric languages of the indigenous peoples of Siberia, Torem means "Great Sky" - the Great Sky on which ancestors sit, and where the souls of people and animals are reborn in the form of birds. This is also the place where the shaman makes his first journey to learn the wisdom of the Great Spirit.

Torem was produced, recorded and mixed by Nytt Land, with mastering by Anatoly Pakhalenko. With intelligent, captivating storytelling, haunting visuals and atmospheric, ambient yet massive melodies encapsulated by unique throat singing, meditative grooves and an otherworldly spirit of mythology and nature, Nytt Land is about to deliver a surefire highlight of 2023.

Torem will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1LP Gatefold Clear

- T-Shirt + 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-orders are available at napalmrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Olenmet”

“Nord”

“Risu Raknar”

“Johem Ar”

“Manito”

“Huginn Ok Muninn”

“Rise of Midgard”

“Torem”

“Iavel”

"Huginn ok Muninn" video:

“Nord” video:

(Photo – Olga Gellert)