O'KEEFE MUSIC FOUNDATION Students Perform DROWNING POOL Hit "Bodies" (Video)

Music teacher Aaron O'Keefe - who works with his students under the O'Keefe Music Foundation (OMF) moniker - has posted an official video for their cover of

Drowning Pool's "Bodies". It features students between the ages of 15 and 18. Check it out below.

The backstory:

"A Drowning Pool cover has always been high on our list. So when the stars aligned the kids jumped at the chance to cover 'Bodies'. Prodigies from Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and Ohio came together to bring this cover to life! Aidan Fisher then wrote a guitar solo for 'Bodies', which was inspired by the late Edward Van Halen who passed away on October 6th, 2020.

A huge, tremendous thanks to all the kids for absolutely crushing this song and making it their own. And, of course, a big thanks to our donors who made this recording and video completely FREE for the kids. To music lovers everywhere, please consider donating to OMF so kids from around the country can PLAY. REAL. MUSIC."

Drums - Will Bright (age 15)

Rhythm Guitar - Ethan Olzak (age 17)

Lead Guitar - Aidan Fisher (age 18)

Vocals - Kaden Karns (age 18)

Bass - Jackson Toma (age 18)

Aaron O'Keefe: "OMF is a non-profit music organization based in Ohio, USA, with a mission to provide high quality music education to any child in the world for FREE! Why? Because art gives voice to our dreams and live music performance is becoming a dying art. Since 2006, OMF has helped over 1000 students make countless music videos… with over 80 million combined YouTube views!

You can read more about us on our website, view other great music vids, and even apply to be an OMF rockstar (as long as you are 18 or under)! You can also buy some cool merch, or support us in recording more great songs and videos in the future."

Check out The O’Keefe Music Foundation here.