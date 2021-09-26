O'KEEFE MUSIC FOUNDATION Students Perform SLIPKNOT's "Snuff" (Video)

Music teacher Aaron O'Keefe - who works with his students under the O'Keefe Music Foundation (OMF) moniker - has posted an official video for their cover of Slipknot's "Snuff". Check it out below.

Musuicians:

Vocals - Mia Pellegrino (Age 13)

Organ - Taylor Jade Campbell (Age 9)

Floor Tom - Shreyanz Yadav (Age 11)

Piano - Natalie Vinnage (Age 12)

Acoustic Guitar - Dominic Donile (Age 15)

Keyboard Strings - Lizzy Lipps (Age 15)

Electric Guitar - Noah Williams (Age 16)

Aaron O'Keefe: "OMF is a non-profit music organization based in Ohio, USA, with a mission to provide high quality music education to any child in the world for FREE! Why? Because art gives voice to our dreams and live music performance is becoming a dying art. Since 2006, OMF has helped over 1000 students make countless music videos… with over 80 million combined YouTube views!

You can read more about us on our website, view other great music vids, and even apply to be an OMF rockstar (as long as you are 18 or under)! You can also buy some cool merch, or support us in recording more great songs and videos in the future."

Check out The O’Keefe Music Foundation here.