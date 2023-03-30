OBITUARY Announce "Barely-A-Live-Stream" Two-Day Event
March 30, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Florida death metal legends, Obituary, announce the Barely-A-Live-Stream, happening from the band’s RedNeckStudio on April 22 & 23. The band will be performing fan favourites from their historic discography on April 22 and performing their new album, Dying Of Everything, in full on April 23.
For tickets and further details, head here.
Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Barely Alive"
"The Wrong Time"
"Without A Conscience"
"War"
"Dying Of Everything"
"My Will To Live"
"By The Dawn"
"Weaponize The Hate"
"Torn Apart"
"Be Warned"
Album stream:
“My Will To Live" lyric video:
"The Wrong Time" video:
Obituary have announced spring North American tour dates. The tour begins April 28 and ends in late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below, and tickets are on sale here.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
6 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
7 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
9 - Chicago, IL - Metro
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *
12 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
18 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
26 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Music Hall
* no Immolation
(Photo - Tim Hubbard)