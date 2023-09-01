OBITUARY's Tour Bus Struck By Car Outside Venue In Scotland - "Our Merch Guy Narrowly Escaped"; Photos

Florida death metal legends, Obituary, have revealed that their tour bus was struck by a car last night (August 31) outside The Garage venue in Glasgow, Scotland.

Says Obituary: "Car crashed into our bus last night at The Garage in Glasgow… our merch guy was inside the bay getting t-shirts and narrowly escaped... thankfully nobody was injured!

Our bus driver along with some local helping hands worked thru the night to repair it enough to make it to Newcastle for tonight’s gig at University Students Union with Pest Control because THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!!

Great show last night and we thank everyone who joined us for another amazing sold out show!! It was absolutely crushing!!

Cheers and see you next time!!"



Obituary's upcoming live dates are listed below.

September

1 - Newcastle, UK - New Castle University Students’ Union

3 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

4 - Dublin, IE - The Academy

5 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's Warehouse

7 - Liverpool, UK - 02 Academy2

8 - Oxford, UK - 02 Academy

9 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy2

10 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

11 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill

Obituary recently released a new spatial audio version of Dying Of Everything. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music. In a new step forward for unforgiving death metal, Dying of Everything's spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

Regarding the new mix, which was developed at Morrisound by Tom and Jim Morris, Obituary comments: “We were so excited to get the call and have the opportunity to go back to Morrisound and work with Tom and Jim Morris for these mixes and very proud that we are one of the first metal bands to offer this modern technology to our fans with Dying of Everything. It’s hard to even describe the Atmos mixes of the new album. It’s really just something you have to experience for yourself to understand the technology and the amazing, epic sound it gives the songs. This is new technology that we know not everybody has access to but it is something we are super excited about and hope that fans are able to check it out and enjoy it. It is unbelievable!"

Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

“Dying Of Everything” video:

“My Will To Live" lyric video:

"The Wrong Time" video:

Album stream:

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)