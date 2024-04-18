OBITUARY Share "Barely Alive" Music Video

Legendary Florida death metallers, Obituary, begin their spring North American tour with select headline dates. The band joins Amon Amarth & Cannibal Corpse on April 21 for the Metal Crushes All Tour. A full list of tour dates is available below.

To celebrate the tour kickoff, Obituary share the official “Barely Alive” music video. Watch below.

The “Barely Alive” video was filmed during the band’s 2023 UK tour by Natalie Wood (Wondergirl Photo). Edited by Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence).

Obituary headline dates:

April

18 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay

19 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

May

6 - Chicago, IL - Metro

8 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre*

28 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace* 5/30 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe*

31 - Dallas, TX - Trees

June

1 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

2 - Destin, FL - Club LA

* with Frozen Soul

Obituary, Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, and Frozen Soul tour dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)