OCTOPLOID Featuring AMORPHIS And SWALLOW THE SUN Members Release "A Dusk Of Vex" Lyric Video; Debut Album Out Friday

Octoploid - the band founding by Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine (bass, keyboards, backing vocals / Amorphis, Barren Earth, Mannhai) - will release their debut album, Beyond The Aeons, this Friday, July 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

In celebration of the release, the group today shares a lyric video for closing track, “A Dusk Of Vesk" (feat. Jón Aldará).

Comments Laine, "A crushing mid-tempo death metal riff, an arena chorus, a twisted foundation and a ‘70s AOR outro migrate here… making a coherent song out of those diverse ingredients is not only possible, but 'A Dusk Of Vex' is a living proof of that."

Beyond The Aeons was crafted at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland where Petri Majuri (Hanoi Rocks, Michael Monroe) took care of mixing the eight tracks and David Castillo (Katatonia, Leprous, Opeth) mastered the album. Orion Landau (Carcass, YOB, Russian Circles ) completed the magnificent package with dreamy artwork.

Pre-order Beyond The Aeons in the physical format of your choice (digipak CD, eco-friendly/recycled “Dusk Of Vex" Marbled vinyl), presave it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive “Human Amoral [feat. Tomi Joutsen]” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Dawns In Nothingness" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] *

"Coast Of The Drowned Sailors" [feat. Tomi Koivusaari & Janitor Muurinen] *

"Human Amoral" [feat. Tomi Joutsen] *

"Shattered Wings" [feat. Petri Eskelinen] #/%

"Beyond The Aeons" #/%

"The Hallowed Flame" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] *

"Concealed Serenity" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] %

"A Dusk Of Vex" [feat. Jón Aldará | physical: long version; digital: edit] ^/%

"Monotony" (bonus track - physical only) [feat. Petri Eskelinen] %

* Kim Rantala (keyboards)

# Samu Leminen (additional lead guitar)

^ Ile Laaksomaa (additional lead guitar)

% Kasper Mårtenson (keybaords)

"The Hallowed Flame" video:

"The Dawns In Nothingness" lyric video:

(Photo by Pete Voutilainen)