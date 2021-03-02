ODD DIMENSION Release “Escape To Blue Planet” Video

Progressive metal power force Odd Dimension have released a video for the song Escape To Blue Planet, taken from their third album, The Blue Dawn, which will be released on March 26 on Scarlet Records.

This is how the band commented: “‘Escape To Blue Planet’ is a song that well represents the mood, the sounds and the dynamic range we wanted to express with this album, from intimate atmospheres to powerful progressive rhythmic figures. We wanted to literally host the listener in our musical dimension! This new chapter of the story tells about the escape of the two main characters Markus and Eloise from their homeland Axtradel to an unknown planet they see far away from their spaceship in a shining blue, destined to become the homeland of their newborn sons. To do this they leave their mission, and as The Ruler says in the mid part of the song, they will eternally pay the price for this action. We are very excited to release this first official video anticipating this record and we can’t wait for the whole album release on March 26th!”

The Blue Dawn is an intriguing existential sci-fi concept-album in the vein of Rush’s 2112, which is beautifully portrayed by the cover artwork of none other than renowned artist Gustavo Sazes (Angra, DGM, Firewind, James LaBrie).

Tracklisting:

“Mission N°773”

“Landing On Axtradel”

“The Invasion”

“Escape To Blue Planet”

“Solar Wind”

“Life Creators”

“The Blue Dawn”

“Sands Of Yazukia”

“Flags Of Victory”

“The Supreme Being”

