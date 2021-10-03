ONCE HUMAN Reveal New Single / Video "Only In Death"

Ferocious SoCal five piece, Once Human have unveiled a video for "Only In Death", another new track taken from their upcoming album, Scar Weaver, which will arrive at DSPs via EarMusic on February 11, 2022. Pre-order / pre-save your copy here.

Regarding the new single, "Only In Death:, frontwoman Lauren Hart tells us: "This is my most personal song on the new album. It meant so much to me, that I really needed to get my hands dirty with the visuals. [Guitarist] Logan [Mader] and I filmed everything to keep the song’s raw meaning. Musically, it’s very emotional and dire, and the outro is probably my favorite piece of music on the album!"

Scar Weaver represents a massive step forward for the band. Blessed (or perhaps cursed) with a surplus of time during 2020’s lockdown situation, the band have been able to refine and redefine their sound, inspired by a sudden creative surge from latest recruit, guitarist Max Karon.

The result is a gloriously idiosyncratic modern metal record, with Lauren Hart’s career-best vocal performance just one of its dazzling revelations. With Once Human’s most intense and explosive music to work with, the singer has pushed herself to new heights, showcasing a vastly expanded vocal range in the process.

In July 2021, the band announced the impending arrival of Scar Weaver with the release of lead single, "Deadlock", featuring a guest vocal appearance from Once Human guitarist Logan Mader's former Machine Head bandmate, Robb Flynn.