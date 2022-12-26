ONE DAY ALIVE Shares "Bringing On The Pain" Video

Heavy rock band One Day Alive has released the official music video for their newest single, "Bringing On The Pain". Directed by Robb Webb, "Bringing On The Pain" was produced by Jason Null (Saving Abel) with mixing / mastering by Malcolm Springer, and engineering by Rick Andress.

One Day Alive’s blend of thick guitar riffs, melodically driven vocals, and signature feel provides the recipe for their distinct version of new age rock. With songs that reflect themes of both personal turmoil and triumph, ODA’s music delivers a feeling of angst and honesty by way of a dynamic and anthemic sound.

Purchase / stream "Bringing On The Pain" here.