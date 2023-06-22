OOMPH! Announce New Singer DER SCHULZ; New Album To Arrive In September

Fans have eagerly waited for what seems like an eternity, but now, the time has finally come to unveil the new singer of Oomph!

Founding members CR4P and Flux took all the time they needed to find their fitting third band member, and Der Schulz is just that person - combining everything the band has always been known for. From day one, the band searched for a third member who would not just act as a new singer, but who would embody each aspect and process of the band. With Der Schulz (known from the band Unzucht), who was involved in the creative aspects and songwriting process on the new album, the band successfully fulfilled their first lineup change in their 34 years of existence.

Today, the band is also thrilled to announce their first studio album featuring the new lineup. Kickstarting the new era of Oomph!, Richter und Henker (Judge & Executioner) will be released on September 8 via Napalm Records. The 14th studio album from the legendary Neue Deutsche Härte band, who have influenced the entire genre in their time, was once again produced and recorded by the band themselves and combines all of their beloved, established trademarks while strongly looking forward to the future. The first new track and video is set to be released on July 11.

CR4P and Flux about the band’s new singer: "Der Schulz was always our first choice. Since we have known and appreciated each other for a long time, he was the first singer we approached. Of course, we also met with many other promising applicants in our studio and tried out the collaboration. In the end, Der Schulz convinced us because he manages to revive the feeling of the old Oomph! songs and we harmonize extremely well on a human and creative level. He is a strong songwriter and lyricist and has the exact charisma, presence and character we were looking for. We had the right feeling all the way from the start!"

Oomph! on the new album: "Working together in this new constellation has spurred our creativity in the studio to the extreme. There will be some nice musical developments and surprises on the new album, Richter und Henker, without neglecting our typical Oomph! constants. Even our usual "test listeners" say the album sounds unmistakably like Oomph! We can't wait to finally present the songs to you and play them live on tour!"

Richter und Henker will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Richter und Henker tracklisting:

"Wem die Stunde Schlägt"

"Richter und Henker"

"Soll das Liebe Sein?"

"Nur Ein Mensch"

"Schrei nur Schrei"

"Nichts wird mehr Gut"

"Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts"

"Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint"

"Wo die Angst Gewinnt"

"All die Jahre"

"Wut feat. Joachim Witt"

"Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück"

Richter und Henker clearly proves that Oomph! return stronger than before with their new lineup, charging straight forward! Album opener “Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” (en: For Whom The Bell Tolls) makes an immediate statement, propelled by a hefty dose of industrial metal. Title track “Richter und Henker” captivates the listener with a mixture of hooky guitars and chanting vocals, while criticizing ignorant social movements. New wave influences are present on heavy and groovy anti-war anthem “Nur Ein Mensch” (en: Only A Human) - a future hit and strong sign against warmongering and empty slogans that force hatred and war. On “Wut” (Anger), Oomph! is supported by none other than genre idol Joachim Witt.

Since their formation in 1989, Oomph! has emerged as a highly influential band that has even inspired later Neue Deutsche Härte giants. With Richter und Henker, the Neue Deutsche Härte masters prove that they remain a leading force in the scene!

Oomph! are:

CR4P

Flux

Der Schulz

(Photo - Heilemania)