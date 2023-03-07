ORBITER Release “Raven Bones” Single; Full-Length Debut Album Out Later In 2023

Psychedelic doom metal band Orbiter from Helsinki, Finland, have signed with Argonauta Records to release their debut full length album later this year. The record will be available in digital, vinyl and CD editions. The first single Raven Bones off the upcoming album is now available on streaming and digital download platforms, marking Orbiter’s first release since their 2020 debut EP The Deluge.

In crafting the album, Orbiter wanted to build upon light and shade to create strong dynamics and musical contrast. The shared vision of the band and producer Hiili Hiilesmaa was to create a psychedelic and heavy soundscape, evident in the effects-laden guitars of the new single.

“When we started making this album, we wanted to create a really strong record with timeless sounds”, states guitarist Alexander Meaney. “I’ve always been a fan of the monumentally heavy production of Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666 by HIM, so Hiili quickly made it to the top of our producer shortlist. When we contacted him, we hit it off straight away, and he was really enthusiastic about this collaboration.”

Founded in late 2014, the now four-piece band draws influences from doom metal, stoner rock, and psychedelia. Since their previous release, Orbiter have played actively on the Finnish live circuit, and also performed at festivals in Germany in late 2022.

The as-yet-untitled album was recorded in 2022 at Coal House Studio in Hämeenlinna, Finland, and Soundwell Studio, Espoo, Finland. Engineering was handled by Hiili Hiilesmaa and Sakari Ikonen, and the album was mastered by Ted Jensen, who has previously worked with Alice In Chains, Mastodon, and The Eagles, among others.

Orbiter:

Carolin Koss - Vocals

Alexander Meaney - Guitars

Tuomas Talka - Bass guitar

Sami Heiniö - Drums