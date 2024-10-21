ORIANTHI Teams With Writers & Rockers Spirits Company Ltd. To Announce The Launch Of Lavender Vodka

Writers & Rockers Spirits Company Ltd. is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Orianthi's Lavender Vodka, a one-of-a-kind spirit created in collaboration with world-renowned guitarist, Orianthi. This exciting new product will be available on shelves at select retailers in California, New York, and Pennsylvania, with direct-to-consumer home delivery available in most US states through SpeakeasyCo.com.

Writers & Rockers Spirits Company Ltd., based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is known for creating unique and high-quality spirits in partnership with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. With Orianthi's Lavender Vodka, the company continues its tradition of blending celebrity artistry with innovative craftsmanship in the spirits industry. The company has partnered with Grand Vieux Liquor to bring this exceptional product to market.

Orianthi's Lavender Vodka offers a smooth and refreshing vodka experience with a subtle hint of lavender on the palate. Crafted to perfection, this vodka is ideal for sipping ice cold or mixing into a range of cocktails. The calming essence of lavender adds a unique twist, making it the perfect choice for those looking for something both sophisticated and relaxing.

Orianthi, an Australian-born musician, is one of the world’s top ten guitarists, having performed with global superstars such as Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, and Richie Sambora. Known for her extraordinary guitar skills, Orianthi has also achieved massive success as a solo artist, blending her rock, pop, and blues influences. Now, she brings her creative flair to the spirits industry as a collaborator and partner with Writers & Rockers Spirits Company Ltd.

“We are excited to be working with Orianthi on this innovative lavender-infused vodka. Her talent and passion for creating something exceptional truly shine through in this product,” Robert Young of Writers & Rockers Spirits Company Ltd. “This is the first of many,” said Young. “We are really going to rock the spirits market.”

For those looking to experience Orianthi's Lavender Vodka firsthand, it will soon be available in California, New York, and Pennsylvania retailers. Additionally, consumers can conveniently order Orianthi’s Lavender Vodka for home delivery through SpeakeasyCo.com in most US states.