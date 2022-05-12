ORIGIN Debut Music Video For New Single "Chaosmos"

Tech-death masters, Origin, strike again on June 3 with their new album, Chaosmos. The long-standing outfit celebrates not only a return to Nuclear Blast (World excluding Europe) and Agonia Records (Europe), but also rings in their 25th year on Chaosmos.

Today, the band release the music video for the second single and title track, "Chaosmos". Watch the video directed by David S. Brodsky, below, and listen to the "Chaosmos" single on all streaming platforms, here.

John Longstreth comments, "Have you ever wondered if Origin can perform in an empty warehouse? Here's your chance to find out! We're super excited to work with the video wizards at MyGoodEye once again. We had a ton of fun filming this thing! Enjoy 'Chaosmos'!"

Origin re-tapped Kansas City-based studio guru Rob Rebeck to engineer, produce and mix Chaosmos. The production team holed up in GFM Recording Studios in Blue Springs, Missouri, and Chapter 2 Recording in Lenexa, Kansas, over 14 days. Robeck worked the mix over four days, while Colin Maarten at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, New York, mastered Chaosmos in two. The cover artwork was created by Santiago Jaramillo, Triple Seis Design..

Chaosmos will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Orange & Blue Galaxy (Limited to 1000)

- Orange Swirl (Decibel Magazine exclusive limited to 200)

- Orange Tinted Cassette (Limited to 200)

Pre-orderhere, pre-save here.

Chaosmos tracklisting:

"Ecophagy"

"Chaosmos"

"Cogito Tamen Non Sum"

"Panoptical"

"Decolonizer"

"Cullscape"

"Nostalgia for Oblivion"

"Heat Death"

"Ecophagy":

Catch Origin live on not one but two back to back North American tours. Tickets for both tours are available here.

May

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

13 - Boston, MA - Sonia

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

May

23 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

25 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

26 - HQ - Denver, CO

27 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

28 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

29 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

30 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

31 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

June

1 - Full Circle Brewery District - Fresno, CA

2 - The Great Northern - San Francisco, CA

3 - Dantes - Portland, OR

4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

7 - The Starlite Room -Edmonton, AB

8 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

10 - Good Hill - Winnipeg, MB

11 - The Caboose - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Crucible - Madison, WI

13 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

14 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

15 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS