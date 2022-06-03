ORIGIN Release Track Video For "Cullscape"; Chaosmos Album Out Now

Tech-death masters, Origin, have released their new album, Chaosmos. The long-standing outfit celebrates not only a return to Nuclear Blast (World excluding Europe) and Agonia Records (Europe), but also rings in their 25th year on Chaosmos.

Paul Ryan comments, "Origin is super excited about releasing our latest album Chaosmos to our friends and fans worldwide! We've been on the road for a month now and would like to say thanks to everyone for all the support and positive feedback on each of the singles we've already released! We can't wait for everyone to experience the album as a whole - enjoy Chaosmos!"

Check out a new track video for "Cullscape":

Origin re-tapped Kansas City-based studio guru Rob Rebeck to engineer, produce and mix Chaosmos. The production team holed up in GFM Recording Studios in Blue Springs, Missouri, and Chapter 2 Recording in Lenexa, Kansas, over 14 days. Robeck worked the mix over four days, while Colin Maarten at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, New York, mastered Chaosmos in two. The cover artwork was created by Santiago Jaramillo, Triple Seis Design.

Chaosmos tracklisting:

"Ecophagy"

"Chaosmos"

"Cogito Tamen Non Sum"

"Panoptical"

"Decolonizer"

"Cullscape"

"Nostalgia for Oblivion"

"Heat Death"

"Chaosmos" video:

"Ecophagy":