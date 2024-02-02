ORIGIN Release Track Video For New Single "Disease Called Man"
In anticipation of the 40 Years Of The Apocalypse North American tour with labelmates Vader, Origin is proud to offer fans the single, "Disease Called Man". Originally written for their 2000 self-titled debut album, the single was re-recorded and is now available for the masses.
Origin's Paul Ryan comments, "Excited to present a song that was written 25 years ago with our current lineup of Origin in coordination with our upcoming tours in 2024! The Doomsday Clock ticks closer to the extinction of humanity!"
Stream "Disease Called Man" here, and watch a track video below:
Origin will join headliners Vader, who are celebrating their 40th year as a band, on the 28-date North American tour. The trek kicks off tomorrow in Atlanta and will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before ending in Tampa on March 3. Joining the package as openers is Inhuman Condition.
Tour dates:
February
3 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
4 - Knoxville, TN The Concourse
5 - Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819
6 - Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr
7 - Brooklyn, NY Monarch
8 - Providence, RI Alchemy
9 - Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
10 - Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière
11 - Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
12 - Detroit, MI The Sanctuary
13 - Chicago, IL Reggies
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Bull Dogs
16 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
17 - Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
23 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
24 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
26 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
29 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
March
2 - Miami, FL - Gramps
3 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Origin is:
Mike Flores - Bass & Backing Vocals
Jason Keyser - Lead Vocals
John Longstreth - Drums
Paul Ryan - Guitars & Backing Vocals
(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)