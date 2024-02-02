ORIGIN Release Track Video For New Single "Disease Called Man"

In anticipation of the 40 Years Of The Apocalypse North American tour with labelmates Vader, Origin is proud to offer fans the single, "Disease Called Man". Originally written for their 2000 self-titled debut album, the single was re-recorded and is now available for the masses.

Origin's Paul Ryan comments, "Excited to present a song that was written 25 years ago with our current lineup of Origin in coordination with our upcoming tours in 2024! The Doomsday Clock ticks closer to the extinction of humanity!"

Stream "Disease Called Man" here, and watch a track video below:

Origin will join headliners Vader, who are celebrating their 40th year as a band, on the 28-date North American tour. The trek kicks off tomorrow in Atlanta and will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before ending in Tampa on March 3. Joining the package as openers is Inhuman Condition.

Tour dates:

February

3 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

4 - Knoxville, TN The Concourse

5 - Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

6 - Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr

7 - Brooklyn, NY Monarch

8 - Providence, RI Alchemy

9 - Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

10 - Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière

11 - Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

12 - Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL Reggies

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Bull Dogs

16 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

17 - Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

23 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

24 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

29 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

March

2 - Miami, FL - Gramps

3 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Origin is:

Mike Flores - Bass & Backing Vocals

Jason Keyser - Lead Vocals

John Longstreth - Drums

Paul Ryan - Guitars & Backing Vocals

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)