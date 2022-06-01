ORIGIN's John Longstreth Releases Chaosmos Recording Setup Walk-Through Video

Tech-death masters, Origin, strike again on June 3 with their new album, Chaosmos. The long-standing outfit celebrates not only a return to Nuclear Blast (World excluding Europe) and Agonia Records (Europe), but also rings in their 25th year on Chaosmos.

Watch a recording setup walk-through with John Longstreth, below:

Origin re-tapped Kansas City-based studio guru Rob Rebeck to engineer, produce and mix Chaosmos. The production team holed up in GFM Recording Studios in Blue Springs, Missouri, and Chapter 2 Recording in Lenexa, Kansas, over 14 days. Robeck worked the mix over four days, while Colin Maarten at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, New York, mastered Chaosmos in two. The cover artwork was created by Santiago Jaramillo, Triple Seis Design..

Chaosmos will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Orange & Blue Galaxy (Limited to 1000)

- Orange Swirl (Decibel Magazine exclusive limited to 200)

- Orange Tinted Cassette (Limited to 200)

Pre-orderhere, pre-save here.

Chaosmos tracklisting:

"Ecophagy"

"Chaosmos"

"Cogito Tamen Non Sum"

"Panoptical"

"Decolonizer"

"Cullscape"

"Nostalgia for Oblivion"

"Heat Death"

"Chaosmos" video:

"Ecophagy":