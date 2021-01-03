Original ALICE COOPER GROUP Guitarist MICHAEL BRUCE To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Michael Bruce, who was a guitarist and founding member of the Alice Cooper Band, and The Michael Bruce Group, will be featured in the first In The Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast episode of 2021. Save the date: Tuesday January 5th at 12 p.m. EST on YouTube.

As a member of the original Alice Cooper Group, Michael wrote the hits that rocked a generation: "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "No More Mr Nice Guy", "Be My Lover", "School's Out", "Elected", "Billion Dollar Babies", and many more songs that remain a staple of classic rock today. "School's Out", one of the most notable and iconic songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Formed with the intention to create new music in the style of those classic Cooper records of the early '70s, the Michael Bruce Group is currently working on a full length record for release early 2021.

The Michael Bruce Group lineup:

Michael Bruce - guitar / lead vocals

Lynette Bruce - bass

Jimmy Waldo - keyboards

Steve Potts - guitar

Matt Indes - drums

You can check out a sampler of three new songs - "Born Screamer", "Famous Face" and "Riding A Hurricane" - below:

Check out the official Michael Bruce Group Facebook page here.