Original BANG TANGO Guitarist MARK KNIGHT & THE UNSUNG HEROES Release New Album Lonesome Songs

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Mark Knight and his band, The Unsung Heroes released their new album, Lonesome Songs, from Knifewound Records on June 6th. ·

Produced by Knight and co-producer Adam Hamilton (L.A. Guns), and primarily recorded at Knight’s Los Angeles home studio, Lonesome Songs features 11 new tracks written by Knight. Adam Hamilton provided additional recording, engineering and mixing at his Palm Ranch Studio. Additionally, Wayne Lothian (The English Beat) co-produced "Stop The Rain" and "San Fernando Valley".

Lonesome Songs is Knight’s tenth studio album and the fourth release with his band. The revolving lineup of The Unsung Heroes featuring longtime drummer and original Bang Tango member, Tigg Ketler, Wayne Lothian (bass / additional keys / strings), Adam Hamilton (additional drums / percussion / bass/ background vocals / strings / piano) and background vocals by special guest, Scarlet Rae Knight on "I Do". All guitars and lead vocals are performed by Knight.

Knight comments: "My last record was very reflective and more experimental in terms of the sound. This album really feels like going back to almost my classic rock roots with guitars in pride of place, while still weaving in some of the dreamier introspection from Days of a Dreamer.

I still write about the things that I’ve always written about. Sometimes that’s something someone says to me that sparks an idea, or a situation I see someone going through, or that I’m experiencing, and we become fictional characters grounded in the reality of our trials and tribulations. As life goes on, and I evolve personally and musically, so do the ideas."

Following a critically acclaimed early career as the founding member of ‘90s funk metal band Bang Tango, Knight has long since grown comfortable in his skin as a singer /songwriter, enabling us to reflect on our own years passed and futures to be had while presenting to us the unity of our experiences.

The album is available via digital platforms and can be purchased here.

Tracklist:

"Beg"

"San Fernando Valley"

"Last Night’s Parade"

"Shut Down"

"Put It On Yourself"

"Lonesome Songs"

"These Days"

"Ain’t the First Time"

"I Do"

"I Don’t Know Anything"

"Stop the Rain"