Original BANG TANGO Guitarst MARK KNIGHT Revisits Ain't No Jive... Live! - "What A Stupid Record!"

Guitarist Mark Knight, who was a member of Bang Tango from 1988 – 1995, and again from 2019 – 2021, recently took to social media to voice his displeasure with the band's Ain't No Jive... Live! EP.

MCA Records released the five-song EP in 1992. 31 years later, in 2023, Mark Knight posted: "Well I just revisited this one! What a stupid record! Who mixed this fake live record? We were actually hitting on all cylinders with the release of 'Dancin On Coals' but our “label” decides rather then release a single / video for 'Midnight Struck' we should do another fake live record!! The tempos are rushed and the fake crowd noise is louder then the band. If I could take back time I would have fixed a lot of this. Hey at least I’m made the cover lol!"

Responding to a fan comment that read: "Idk about that but I trust your judgment. I loved everything BT put out," Knight added: "It was out of our hands. It just could have been better! Not saying it was terrible."