Original ENTOMBED Members Pay Tribute To L-G PETROV - "Through Everyone You've Touched, You Live On"

Legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer, Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov, passed away on Sunday, March 7 at the age of 49 after a battle with incurable bile duct cancer.

Original Entombed members Alex Hellid (guitar), Uffe Cederlund (guitar) and Nicke Andersson (drums) took to social media to pay tribute, stating: "All the years, all the toil, all the dreams, the struggle, the rewards, the humor, the laughter, and the tears. It's been a long damn journey and the memories are many and fantastic. Everything we’ve experienced and laughed at together, the big and the small, from being teenage kids to almost growing up.

Your now legendary and unique sayings, your "LGisms", must surely one day find their way into the dictionary. How can you argue against "Pizza was invented in the late '70s by Turkish people in Bredäng (Sweden)"!

"Our thoughts go to your family, and your wider other family - your many friends all around the world. Through everyone you’ve touched, you live on. We will forever miss you, a member of our family, and we will always keep the good memories with us.

"Rest in peace LG."



Entombed A.D. issued the following statement regarding Petrov's passing:

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

"Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ‘I will never die, it will never die.’ And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.

"R.I.P. L-G Petrov.”