Original PANTERA Frontman TERRY GLAZE Says Reunion Is A Way To Celebrate The Music - "Kind Of The Same Way I Feel About VAN HALEN"

Former Pantera frontman, Terry Glaze, has called the Pantera reunion a “good thing”, saying that it’s a great way to celebrate the music of the Texan metallers. Glaze, who fronted the band during their glam years in the early to mid 1980s, made his comments while speaking to eonmusic in a brand new interview.

Glaze, who now fronts a number of projects including Evel Frehley, spoke candidly about his time in Pantera, working with the late Abbott brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, and their passing, during the chat.

On meeting and forming a band with Dime and Vinnie, Terry said; “We wanted to play with the best drummer we could find, and the best drummer in our school was Vince Abbott. So we got together and jammed, and we tried to get him to play with us. The agreement was that we would take his little brother Darrell who was in middle school. We weren't really interested in a young kid in middle school, but we reluctantly agreed, thank goodness. We were lucky enough to do that."

Going on to talk about his desire to see the band’s early output reissued - 1983’s Metal Magic, ‘84s Projects In The Jungle, and 1985’s I Am The Night - he said; “I think that it would be a great thing for everybody to get to hear more Darrell, and so that's where I stand with it. It would be amazing. You could do a big box with everything, and it would just be cool."

He continued; “You'll see them all over the planet; I bought, copies of CDs that that are pressed out that are that are not legal, bootlegs but, you know, that's the only way to get copies of all this stuff now."

When eonmusic revealed that Rex Brown had said the brothers were “dead against” any rerelease of those early albums in a 2021 interview with the site, Terry countered; “As far as what the band with the brothers, how they felt? That comes up even to this day, doesn't it? So, you know, people change their minds, and business opportunities happen and what are you going to do?”

When asked about his thoughts on the recent Pantera reunion, Terry said; “I just feel kind of the same way I feel about Van Halen; it would be difficult for me to think that that was Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen, and Alex is still alive. Imagine if Eddie and Alex are gone, and then it was Van Halen; it's just hard for us old people."

He continued; “But you know, man, more power to everybody to get to celebrate the music, and get together and have fellowship, I especially think about all the young people who never got to see them; now they get to finally go out and celebrate those songs. That means so much to them, and that music means so much to a lot of people around the whole planet. So more power to them to celebrate music. Anything that gets people out, live together for rock and roll, that's a good thing."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.

(Top photo courtesy of Terry Glaze)