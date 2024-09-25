OUR LADY PEACE Announce 30th Anniversary Tour With COLLECTIVE SOUL

In celebration of their 30-year career, iconic Canadian rock band, Our Lady Peace (OLP), has announced their OLP30 Tour, kicking off in February with shows across Canada. Following the release of OLP30 Vol. One - featuring the new single “Sound The Alarm” - this tour will be a powerful tribute to the band's three-decade legacy and an unforgettable experience for fans both old and new.

The OLP30 Tour kicks off in Calgary, AB on February 19, taking Our Lady Peace through major cities like Edmonton, Ottawa, and Halifax as they revisit their biggest hits and introduce new tracks. Each performance will celebrate the band’s evolution while delivering an energetic, one-of-a-kind show.

Joining OLP across Canada will be Georgia-born rock band Collective Soul, who are also celebrating three decades of making music together. From March 4 to March 12, Canadian rock band Wintersleep will support the tour, with Ash Molloy making a special appearance at the Halifax show on March 13. Support acts for the Western Canada dates will be announced soon.

"We are beyond excited to bring you a show like we’ve never done before for the OLP30th anniversary tour! It’s going to be one badass celebration you don’t want to miss!" says frontman Raine Maida.

Ticket and pre-sale details:

Artist Presale: Thursday, September 26 @ 1PM ET / 10AM PT

AMEX Presale: Tuesday, October 1 @ 10AM local

Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, October 1 @ 10AM local

Ticketmaster Presale: Tuesday, October 1 @ 10AM local

Spotify Presale: Wednesday, October 2 @ 10AM local

Venue Presale: Wednesday, October 2 @ 10AM local

*All presales end Wednesday, October 2 @ 10PM local

General On Sale: Thursday, October 3 @ 10AM local

For tickets and exclusive VIP packages, visit ourladypeace.com.

Known for their groundbreaking sound, OLP has spent the past three decades shaping the Canadian rock scene and inspiring fans worldwide with hits like “Clumsy,” “Superman’s Dead,” and “Somewhere Out There.” The OLP30 Tour promises to highlight these timeless anthems while also showcasing new material that reflects the band’s continued evolution.

Dates:

February

19 - Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

20 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place *

22 - Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place *

23 - Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre *

24 - Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *

27 - Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre *

28 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre *

March

2 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON at GFL Memorial Gardens *

4 - St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre *^

5 - Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre *^

7 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre *^

8 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens *^

10 - Laval, QC at Place Bell *^

12 - Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre *^

13 - Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre *+

* w/ Collective Soul

^ w/ Wintersleep

+ w/ Ash Molloy

Stream/buy OLP30 Vol. One here

Tracklisting:

"Starseed"

"Naveed"

"Sound The Alarm"

"Superman’s Dead"

"4AM"

"Clumsy"

"Sound The Alarm":