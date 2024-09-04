OUR LADY PEACE To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Special Show At Toronto's Lee's Palace

Iconic Canadian rock band, Our Lady Peace, is thrilled to announce a special one-night-only performance at Toronto's Lee's Palace on September 25, marking a major milestone - their 30th anniversary as a band and a sneak peak of what’s to come. This exclusive show holds special significance, as the band officially kicks off the OLP 30 campaign at Lee's Palace - the venue they played most frequently during their formative years.

The upcoming event will celebrate not only three decades of music but also the band’s deep connection to one of Toronto’s most beloved live music venues. In the early 1990s, Our Lady Peace graced the stage at Lee's Palace countless times, honing their signature sound that would go on to shape the Canadian alternative rock scene.

“Our Lady Peace cut its teeth at Lee’s Palace in the early nineties. I’ve always viewed Lee’s as the same rite of passage as New Yorks CBGB’s was,” shares Raine Maida. “Nirvana played Lee’s before anyone knew them as did the Pixies and Chili Peppers. It’s an honour for OLP to be playing there again. It’s also a chance to introduce new music from our forthcoming album and pay tribute to our fans and the songs that helped build our career. We’re all lucky Lee’s Palace still exists, and we look forward to ripping the roof off this iconic venue in the city I grew up in.”

Tickets for the September 25 show are expected to sell out quickly, as the band promises a setlist that spans their entire career—from early hits like "Starseed" and "Clumsy", to tracks from their more recent albums, ensuring a memorable night for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Artist Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Thursday, September 5 at 10 AM, ET (details via the artist newsletter at ourladypeace.com or the band’s Discord). General Admission Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 AM, ET here.

Our Lady Peace has built a lasting legacy over the past 30 years, selling millions of albums worldwide, earning numerous JUNO Awards, and cementing their status as one of Canada's most influential rock bands.

This anniversary concert at Lee's Palace will be an opportunity to reflect on their journey and celebrate the community that has supported them from day one.

For tickets and more information, visit ourladypeace.com.

Our Lady Peace is one of the most successful Canadian bands of the post-grunge era, achieving widespread acclaim with multi-platinum-selling albums and global hits like "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy," and "Somewhere Out There." Celebrating 30 years since their debut album "Naveed" and 25 years of Happiness...Is Not A Fish That You Can Catch in 2024, the band has sold over 5 million albums worldwide and accumulated more than 360 million streams to date. They are one of only 13 Music Canada Diamond-certified artists, boasting 3x-Triple and 5x-Double Platinum certifications from Music Canada.

Our Lady Peace has achieved 19 Top 10 radio hits in Canada, including five number one singles. The band has won four JUNO Awards and ten MuchMusic Video Awards, making them one of the most awarded groups in MMVA history. They have toured globally with acts like The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Smashing Pumpkins, The Stereophonics, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette. They also launched their iconic music festival, Summersault, and have played at legendary festivals including Woodstock ’99 and Live 8.

New music from Our Lady Peace is forthcoming this year. The current lineup consists of Raine Maida (lead vocalist), Duncan Coutts (bass), Steve Mazur (guitar), and Jason Pierce (drums).