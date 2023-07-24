OV SULFUR Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Earthen"
July 24, 2023, 4 minutes ago
Blackened deathcore outfit, Ov Sulfur, have released a drum playthrough video for "Earthen", a track from their debut full-length, The Burden Ov Faith, out now via Century Media Records. Watch below:
Of the album, vocalist Ricky Hoover comments: "I'm beyond proud of what we've created on The Burden Ov Faith. Who would have thought I would be screaming on new music over a decade after leaving Suffokate - let alone singing?! I legitimately didn't think I was ever coming back to music period when I left back in 2012, so to have an album out on one of the most respected labels in metal is mind-blowing. Huge shout out to all my band mates and everyone who worked to create this with us - and everyone who takes time out of their life to listen!"
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Stained In Rot"
"Befouler" (ft. Alex Terrible)
"Unraveling" (ft. Left to Suffer / Taylor Barber)
"Death Ov Circumstance"
"Earthen"
"A Path to Salvation?"
"I, Apostate"
"Wide Open" (ft. Light The Torch / Howard Jones)
"The Inglorious Archetype"
"The Burden Ov Faith" (ft. Bodysnatcher / Kyle Medina and Lindsay Schoolcraft)
"Wide Open" video:
"Befouler" video:
"Earthen" video: