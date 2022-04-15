OVERKILL Bassist's D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND Issue Video For NAT KING COLE Classic “L.O.V.E.”

Overkill bassist’s D.D. Verni and The Cadillac Band offer their new video for the Nat King Cole song “L.O.V.E”, taken off the Let’s Rattle album. The video was directed by Nick Wolf at Howlpeak Productions and filmed at New Jersey‘s own Shorefire Studio in Long Branch.

“Besides the rockin’/swinging tunes on the record, I wanted to do a few standards and this was one is one I have always loved. Plus it’s just in time for Mother’s Day,” says D.D. D.D. and the band will be at the Vogel in Red Bank on Friday, May 6 (Mother’s Day weekend) with a special set by comedian Don Jamieson. Tickets on sale now.

Verni has always dreamed of recording a big band album, as his love for the sound dates back many years. The New Jersey-based artist began by writing a fantastic collection of soon-to-be big band classics. Next he recruited longtime Brian Setzer Orchestra upright bassist, John “Spazz” Hatton, to do horn arrangements and play upright bass, while bass player D.D. switched things up playing some guitar on the album. Then D.D. brought in the LA based horn section from Phat Cat Swinger to play the horns and added Brian Setzer Orchestra drummer and current Doobie Brothers member, Tony Pia. Add jazz pianist Dave Moscoe and Hot Rod guitarist Damian Bacci, and you have a star-studded line-up of big band greatness that made this album shake and swing.

With songs like “Cadillac Man,” “Shake It Swing It” and “Olivia…that’s Who!” the album features 13 tracks (nine originals and four covers), was produced by Verni and mixed by Greg Reely (Coldplay, Sarah McLachlan, Overkill), and recorded in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

"Olivia...That's Who" video:

"Cadillac Man" video: