OVTLIER Release "Living Dead" Single And Music Video

Ovtlier have released their new single, "Living Dead", to all major platforms. The band also premiered the official music video, directed by Tom Flynn. Watch below.

“'Living Dead' is the embodiment of everything telling, dark and fun. An animated and colorful song that sticks out from everything in our discography. A spoken word opening by the legendary Vincent Price sets the scene that dives into a riff-driving intro, leading to a heart pumping verse, a monster chorus that will have you singing along by the second go-around and a bridge that brings the heavy. 'Living Dead' is the beast that keeps on killing!" says Joey Arena.

He adds, "The music video for 'Living Dead' captures the animation behind the lyrics. A dark, witty, campy horror-comedic short. Inspired by classics like Frankenstein, The Last Man On Earth and The Three Stooges 'Dizzy Doctors', 'Living Dead' is an over-the-top three minutes and sixteen seconds of pure 'Hell Yeah'!"

Honing in on a modern sound while consistently setting themselves apart from the mainstream, Ovtlier (pronounced "Outlier") prides themselves in creating exemplary rock and metal music backed by a rapidly growing fanbase. Ovtlier has earned more than 3 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube and over 3 million streams on Spotify, while capturing the hearts of tens of thousands of followers online.

Continually hitting the Billboard charts, Ovtlier has been able to spread their sound nationwide through constant spins on FM radio and months of regular rotation on SiriusXM Octane - launching them into the forefront of their genre. Ovtlier has had three singles featured on SiriusXM Octane; "Who We Are", "Buried Me Alive" and "Blame The Dead" have made fans out of satellite radio listeners across the country and emphasizes the band's ability to stay creative while maintaining an ever-growing fanbase.

"Living Dead" was written by the band's lead vocalist and founder, Joey Arena, accompanied by Evan McKeever. "Living Dead" is one of the many Ovtlier singles with production by Justin DeBlieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White), but it is their only single to date to be mixed by Chris Dawson (SAUL, Any Given Sin). With Ovtlier's dedication and a star-studded team of support behind them, the success of "Living Dead" as the band's most-accomplished single is imminent.