OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary - "You Are My Soul, My Life," Says Mrs. O

Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to thank her husband Ozzy for "the most incredible life together" on their 39th wedding anniversary.

Says Sharon: "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always."

In turn, Ozzy, who married Sharon on July 4, 1982, posted a message stating: "Happy Anniversary My Love!"