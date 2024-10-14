OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Attend Son Of Monsterpalooza 2024 In Burbank, CA (Photos)

The entire Osbourne Family—Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly - attended Son Of Monsterpalooza, which ran from October 11th - 13th at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center & Hotel in Burbank, California. They made a very rare autograph signing and professional photo-op appearance over the weekend. It was open to fans that bough The Ultimate Sin VIP Package. Some fans have shared their photos via social media and can be viewed below.

An update from event organizers on the Sunday said that Ozzy "allowed general admission attendees to meet him and the family for autographs and solo pro photo-ops once they get through all of The Ultimate Sin VIP Packages who have priority."

Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to return to the stage for the first time in over a year, despite struggling with mobility issues that make it difficult for him to walk or stand for extended periods, reports The UK's Daily Record.

The legendary rocker, 75, confirmed he will perform during his induction into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sources close to the Black Sabbath frontman say he has informed his band that he will travel from his home in Los Angeles, California to be part of the celebration.

The Birmingham-born rocker hopes to have the support of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash at the event. "He is a really nice fella," Ozzy said. "He speaks to me a lot."

Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, and Slash are among the artists confirmed to appear at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on October 19.

Organizers recently revealed the performers and presenters. Others set to appear include Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, and The Roots.

It's currently unclear what role each artist will play at the event.

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and MC5 are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The complete list can be viewed below.

“It’s still hard to believe I’m about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “I’m really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction will be seen live on Saturday, October 19 from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.