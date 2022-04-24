OZZY OSBOURNE Applies For "Rehab Wing" Renovations At UK Mansion To Aid In His Battle With Parkinson's Disease

According to the UK's Daily Mail, Ozzy Osbourne is planning extensive renovations to his multi-million-pound country estate as he battles Parkinson’s disease. The 73-year-old Black Sabbath frontman has applied for permission for a "rehabilitation" wing at his historic Grade II listed home in Buckinghamshire.

The new renovation is designed to create a peaceful and comfortable space.

"It is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views," architect Lynne Walker writes in the plans.

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on April 9th to share the news that he has completed work on his new studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man.

"I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

Continuing his long association with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde features on the singer's forthcoming album, alongside three legends in Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi.

Asked if he was blown away when he found out he would be co-starring alongside Clapton, Beck and Iommi, Zakk tells Guitar World: "Yeah! I was shocked when I heard it was happening and even more when I heard what they played. They’d already recorded their parts so I ended up re-recording rhythm tracks underneath what they’d done at my home studio. It came out awesome."

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that he also plays on Osbourne's forthcoming album, reprising his role from 2020's Ordinary Man record. He also names some of the other musicians due to appear on the album. Check out the interview below.

Smith: "We've got Robert Trujillo (Metallica) playing on some songs, who's been in Ozzy's band. Duff's (McKagan / Guns N' Roses) on a couple again. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath; Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of 'em, which was fucking great. So Andy (Watt / guitars, producer) on the bass doing fucking great. It's fucking got everything. It's got all the stuff that you would want. Ozzy loves it.

Then Eric Clapton plays a fucking wah-wah Cream-type solo. Then Jeff Beck is on two songs. Mike McCready's (Pearl Jam) on a track. Josh Homme, my neighbor from Queens Of The Stone Age, solos on a track, and then Zakk Wylde is on the record as well, all over it. So it's like if you're a guitar player... pretty fucking good."