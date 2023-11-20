OZZY OSBOURNE - "I’ve Got No Fear Of Going To Hell - I’ve Been Going There And Back For The Past Five Years"

Ozzy Osbourne has discussed his ongoing recovery from his recent health issues, as well as he and his family's returning podcast, in a new interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

Osbourne, who underwent serious spinal surgery in 2022, announced his retirement from touring earlier this year, though has since suggested he is by no means totally done with live shows, despite cancelling a planned appearance at last month's epic Power Trip Festival.

Speaking to Hammer to promote the latest season of the resurrected Osbournes Podcast, the Prince Of Darkness reveals that the podcast has provided a major boost in helping him bounce back.

“You know what, it’s been pretty grim around the Osbourne house for the past few years,” he admits. “I’ve got no fear of going to Hell – I’ve been going there and back for the past five years. But when you’re sick, all you can think about is you, so when they said about doing the podcast again, it was like, ‘Sure, it’ll get me out of myself again!’”

