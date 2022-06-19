OZZY OSBOURNE Planning To Renew Wedding Vows With Wife SHARON OSBOURNE Following Life-Changing Surgery

According to the UK's Mirror, after undergoing an operation to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, he is promising to bounce back from the life-changing surgery by renewing his wedding vows with wife Sharon, again.

Ozzy, 73, was unable to walk or stand for long ­periods and had a neck and back ­operation on Monday, June 13th. Despite his health concerns and mobility issues, friends say he wants to make a big effort to exchange vows again and they may go to Maui to celebrate 40 years of marriage. The Hawaiian island is where they first exchanged their vows in July 1982.

Ozzy had pushed back the surgery over Covid and his wife’s departure to London for work.

Ozzy posted an update on his social media channels following the operation:

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Page Six reported that Ozzy was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing the gruelling surgery.

Osbourne stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows. The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon.

Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required 15 screws to be inserted into his back.

A source close to the family told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, and a nurse would be brought in to tend to the singer, who also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the source said.

