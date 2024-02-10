OZZY OSBOURNE's Most Memorable Moments On The Howard Stern Show Streaming

The Howard Stern Show's official YouTube channel is sharing its most memorable moments with Ozzy Osbourne. Clips include Howard recalling Ozzy's first appearance, Ozzy's stint in rehab, Sharon Osbourne dressing Ozzy, Ozzy on filming Private Parts, being an honest cheater, his love of viagra, meeting Paul McCartney and more.

Ozzy Osbourne recently unleashed a caps filled rant on his social media pages blasting Kanye West for using a sample of “War Pigs” at a listening party for West’s new album Vultures.

West – now known as Ye – hosted the party at Chicago’s United Center and a track sampled Osbourne’s live performance of “War Pigs” from his solo show at the ’83 US Festival.

The post reads: "Kanye West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' [sic] FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"