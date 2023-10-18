OZZY OSBOURNE's Next Album Will Not Feature Multiple Guests - "It's Gonna Be Maybe One"; Audio

Brent Porche of Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR spoke with Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack Osbourne ahead of their appearance at the 65th Annual Famous Monsters Fest that was held October 13-15.

During the chat, Ozzy offered an update on his forthcoming new album, which he plans to begin recording in early 2024.

Says Osbourne: "Being laid up for about five years because of the surgery thing and the fall I had, I was going nuts. So I met Andrew Watt and we did a couple of albums together. And I’m waiting for him to get free to do another album. ‘Cause everybody wants to use him now."

On his songwriting process, Ozzy adds: "Personally, I like to get stuff before I go in the studio. But the last couple of albums I had to do differently. A lot of it was done as we went along."

Ozzy's latest albums, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9 featured multiple guests, but he says that won’t be the case with the new record. "It's gonna be maybe one," he said.

Listen below:

Last month, in an interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy talked about his plans to record a new album, stating, “I’m getting myself fit. I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

Pressed for details, he admitted that he's had a studio fitted at his home in the UK and is hoping to reunite with Watt. “I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," he says. "I want to take my time with this one!”