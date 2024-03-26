OZZY OSBOURNE Says He'd Love To Be Playing "War Pigs" With Tommy Clufetos On His Solo Tour - "I Would Love To Be Up There Singing It, With Him Playing Drums"

Tommy's RockTrip, the hard rock outfit surrounding drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent), begins their run of U.S. dates tonight in Lakewood, OH at the Winchester Music Tavern.

In a new interview with The Detroit News, Clufetos says, “I’m going on tour as a little experiment, to get out some pent-up rock ‘n’ roll energy.”

The Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” will be included in Tommy’s set. “I’m really proud that Tommy is going out and doing his own shows,” Osbourne told The Detroit News. “Not only is he one of the best drummers I’ve ever played with in my life, but I consider him a friend. I understand he’ll be playing ‘War Pigs’ in his set. Believe me, I would love to be up there singing it, with him playing drums.”

Dates:

March

26 - Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH

27 - Sweetwater Music Co - Fort Wayne, IN

28 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

29 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

For more on Tommy’s RockTrip, visit the band's Facebook page, here.