OZZY OSBOURNE To Demonstrate Against Plans To Demolish Birmingham's Station Street & The Crown Pub

It’s the birthplace of heavy metal - one of Birmingham’s most successful inventions - yet it could become a victim of the bulldozers amid the continuing redevelopment of the city centre, reports Birmingham World.

Now Ozzy Osbourne has joined a legion of Birmingham celebrities campaigning to ‘Save Station Street’ amid plans to demolish historic landmarks including The Crown, where Black Sabbath played their first gig, and the Electric Cinema.

The alarming plans to build a 50-floor skyscraper on the heritage site next to New Street came to light amid the sudden closure of the Electric Cinema in February. The 115 year old Art Deco building known as the UK’s oldest working cinema ceased trading due to the development proposals.

Station Street is also home to The Old Rep, Britain's oldest rep theatre which opened in 1913. It is Grade II listed, along with The Crown which closed in 2014. Projects to restore the pub as a live music venue have been unsuccessful to date, whilst the Old Rep is currently operational it also faces an uncertain future as its current lease is due to expire.

Upon hearing that these famous Birmingham venues could be under threat, legendary hellraiser Ozzy, and his wife TV personality, Sharon Osbourne sent campaign organisers a video of support, discussing the need to protect the culture and heritage of Birmingham.

They also shared their concerns that developers would be; “Taking the soul from the city. Taking its history”. Ozzy and Sharon’s heartfelt message ended with them offering to come back to Birmingham to demonstrate.

