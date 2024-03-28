"OZZY", The Mechanical Bull Named After OZZY OSBOURNE, "Temporarily Deactivated" After Parts Fall Off; Video

He is unmistakably the symbol of the city and admired by passengers when they arrive at Grand Central Station, reports Birmingham Live. For now, visitors will not be able to see Ozzy the Bull move his head and roar after a part fell off his great body.

The bull's movements were temporarily disabled by Network Rail on Thursday afternoon until an engineer is able to assess any damage. This will not be until next week at least leaving Ozzy out of action for the Easter break.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Ozzy the bull’s movements have been temporarily deactivated as a loose part was found by a Network Rail staff member. Engineers have been notified and whilst there is no safety concern, movements will be suspended until an engineer is able to attend and make a full repair next week."

The mechanical bull stole the hearts of minds of the public following its starring role in the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. The prop was destined to be dismantled after spending a few months in Centenary Square.

Read more, and watch video, at Birmingham Live.