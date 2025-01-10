PAMELA ANDERSON Wishes She Had A "Better Rapport" With Ex-Husband TOMMY LEE - "We're Gonna Have Grandkids Together"; Video

Pamela Anderson, who is currently promoting her new film, The Last Showgirl, stopped by SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. In the clip below, Pamela and Andy Cohen discuss where things stand between her and ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998 following three years of marriage and share two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27.

"We used to talk a lot more, not recently, unfortunately," says Pamela. "I wish we did have a better rapport right now. My youngest son is engaged, and we're gonna have grandkids together. It'll be okay, eventually. It's just kind of a moment right now."

The Last Showgirl, in theatres today, is a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, staring Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Shelly’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Watch a trailer for the film below: