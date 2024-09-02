PANTERA Joined By SEAHAWKS BLUE THUNDER Drumline On "Walk" In Seattle; Fan-Filmed Video

On August 30th, Pantera opened for Metallica at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Those in attendance were treated to an unexpected surprise when the Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline joined Pantera on stage, adding extra percussive flavor to "Walk". Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

Seahawks Blue Thunder is a high-energy entertainment drumline established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after NFL games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features Guest Drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage! Some of the more prominent guests include: Alan White (Yes, John Lennon, George Harrison), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Will Calhoun (Living Colour), David Garibaldi (Tower Of Power), Byron McMackin (Pennywise), Mike Derosier (Heart), Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche), Steve Smith (Journey, Vital Information), Yuri Ruley (MxPx), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), John Tempesta (The Cult, White Zombie), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold), Tim Alexander (Primus), and Ray Luzier (Korn).

Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band also announced a string of UK / Ireland dates for February 2025.

Dates:

February

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA