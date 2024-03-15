PANTERA - Limited Edition 2024 Tour Foil Trading Cards Available For A Limited Time; Order Now!

Iconic by Collectionzz has announced the release of their official limited edition Pantera 2024 Tour Foil Trading Cards, a premium 14 card set produced in conjunction with their partners at GAS Trading Cards.

Each set comes in a sealed clam shell case and holographic sticker of authenticity adhered. The cards are the same exact high quality paper and printing as their sold out foil posters.

These are only available until March 22, at which time the edition will close forever. Click here to purchase your set for $75 now.

Front of Card:

- Poster art for each individual show

Back of Card:

- Date, City, Venue & Illustrator

- Show Setlist

Card Specs:

- Card Size: 2.5" x 3.5"

- Paper: Foil

- Matching numbers: 000/000