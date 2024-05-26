PAPA ROACH Vocalist JACOBY SHADDIX Joins CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK For Session On Mental Health Advocacy And Awareness

Canadian Music Week is proud to present Breaking The Ice: Uniting Rock Stars And Athletes In Mental Health Advocacy for the Suicide Crisis Helpline 9-8-8 on behalf of CAMH on Wednesday, June 5th at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario. Moderated by Joey Scoleri, SVP Industry Relations at Live Nation, Breaking The Ice will feature Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach in conversation with reps from the National Hockey League Players' Association and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health to explore the shared mental health challenges of rock stars and hockey players. Registration is now open at cmw.net.

From the stage to the ice, Jacoby Shaddix lead singer/founder of Papa Roach and Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ryan Strome of the Anaheim Ducks, Dr. Jay Harrison (NHLPA Wellness, Transition, and Performance Specialist) and Dr. Allison Crawford (CAMH Psychiatrist and Researcher) will discuss resilience, coping, and breaking the stigma.

Breaking The Ice aims to empower others to prioritize mental well-being, and deliver the message that help is available to everyone via a number of services including Canada’s 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline which launched in November of 2023.

“This topic affects all of us. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences from the perspective of a Recording Artist who tours the world, with this incredible group, and raise awareness for the 9-8-8 suicide prevention lifeline available in Canada now,” said Jacoby Shaddix.

Watch the video for Papa Roach’s “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”: