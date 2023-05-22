PARADISE LOST Rerecording Icon Album

May 22, 2023, 43 minutes ago

U.K. gothic metal stars Paradise Lost are celebrating 30 years of Icon with a rerecording of the album

The band states on social media: “Icon, our fourth album was released in 1993 and for its 30th anniversary, we’re rerecording it and doing an extra special vinyl release. 

“That’s all we can share for now, but watch this space for more information and a few special announcements very soon!”

Issued on September 23, 1993 via Music For Nations, Icon was the band’s fourth full-length album and featured music videos for “Embers Fire”, “Widow”, and “True Belief”.



