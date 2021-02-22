PARALYDIUM Perform "The Source" In New Quarantine Sessions Video

Paralydium have released the Quarantine Sessions video below, featuring a performance of the song "The Source", featured on the band’s debut album, Worlds Beyond. Order the album here, and watch the clip below:

Initially known as "The Paralydium Project”, the band hails from Sweden and is an epic­ progressive metal combo founded by guitarist John Berg with a vision to create an innovative mixture of hard hitting heavy riffs, textured landscapes, and powerful grooves. Their sound takes you through space and time for an experience beyond the borders of your mind. With influences ranging from Symphony X and Pagan’s Mind to Seventh Wonder and Dream Theater, Paralydium have created their own sound and expertly crafted melodies into a ‘best of both worlds’ sound.

Tracklisting:

"Enter Paralydium"

"Within The Sphere"

"Synergy"

"Finding The Paragon"

"Crystal Of Infinity"

"Awakening"

"The Source"

"Into Divinity"

"Seeker Of The Light"

"The Source":

"Crystal Of Infinity" lyric video:

"Within The Sphere":

"Finding The Paragon" video:

Lineup:

John Berg ­- Guitar

Georg Härnsten Egg ­- Drum

Jonathan Olsson -­ Bas

Mikael Blanc ­- Key

Mikael Sehlin -­ Vocals