PARKWAY DRIVE Announce "Monsters Of Oz" Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour; THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE, MAKE THEM SUFFER To Support

Australian metal juggernauts Parkway Drive - Winston McCall (vocals), Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O'Connor (bass), and Ben Gordon (drums) - are returning to North America for a fall 2023 headline tour. The band will also appear at several festivals, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The "Monsters Of Oz" tour, which follows Parkway Drive's sold-out winter 2023 run, is special as it marks Parkway Drive's 20th anniversary as a band. The trek will feature an all-Aussie lineup, with The Amity Affliction as direct support. Northlane and Make Them Suffer round out the bill.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

"20 years is a milestone in any career," says McCall. "The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from. For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn't enough, we're bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are - The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away."

As part of the anniversary celebration, Don't Close Your Eyes will be available on vinyl for the first time ever. This expanded version of the band’s 2004 debut includes the original eight tracks, with the addition of bonus tracks included from their split album with I Killed The Prom Queen and compilation albums What We've Built and True Til Death, Volume 1. It will be available August 18.

Tour dates:

September

10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

19 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

26 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

27 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

30 - Albuquerque, NM - The Revel

October

1 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

* Festival Dates