PARKWAY DRIVE, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, NOTHING MORE, BUCKCHERRY, THE STRUTS Among Acts Confirmed For ShipRocked 2025

ShipRocked organizers have announced the initial lineup for ShipRocked 2025, sailing January 19-25, 2025.

"Get ready to Rock Hard and Vacation Harder in January with Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts, and so many more, as we ride the retrowaves from Miami to St. Thomas and the Bahamas!

"And stay tuned righteous dudes and dudettes, we'll be announcing even more music, some totally awesome activities, and our killer theme nights #SOON!"

More confirmed acts are listed on the poster below. Visit the official ShipRocked website here for more information.