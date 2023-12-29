Party With FOGHAT On New Year's Eve

Party with classic rock legends, Foghat, on New Year's Eve starting at 9 PM, Pacific Time. Click here for details on where you can watch the band on TV, and how everyone can watch online.

Sonic Mojo is exactly what Foghat delivered to their loyal legion of fans on November 10 in the form of their 17th studio album - their first in seven years - on the band’s label, Foghat Records, which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family). The album available as a single CD with 12-tracks and a six-page gatefold cover, as well as an 11-track, limited edition 180gram, purple neon vinyl.

Digital orders here (including CDs available on Amazon), CD and vinyl (including autographed copies) and merchandise bundles available to order here.

Sonic Mojo tracklisting:

"She’s A Little Bit Of Everything"

"I Don’t Appreciate You"

"Mean Woman Blues"

"Drivin’ On"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"How Many More Years"

"Song For Life"

"Wish I’d A Been There"

"Time Slips Away"

"Black Days & Blue Nights"

"She’s Dynamite" (only available on CD)

"Promised Land"

“I Don’t Appreciate You” video:

"Drivin’ On" video:

"She A Little Bit Of Everything"

Find the band’s live itinerary here.

(Photo - Jake Coughlin)