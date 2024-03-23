PAT TRAVERS - Live At Rockpalast: Cologne 1976 Featuring IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Streaming On YouTube

MIG Music has shared Pat Travers - Live At Rockpalast: Cologne 1976 via YouTube. The full show - featuring Pat Travers (vocals, guitar), Mars Cowling (bass), and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, can be viewed below.

"His intoxicating, rough and dynamic Rockpalast performance on November 4, 1976 marked the big European breakthrough for young Canadian multi-instrumentalist, Pat Travers, who had just landed a major deal with Polydor in London. At that time, his band consisted of Peter 'Mars' Cowling on bass and Nicko McBrain, who is meanwhile drumming for Iron Maiden. Several albums later, in the '80s, when hard rock and blues orientated rock lost its impact due to punk and new wave, Travers moved back to the US where the scene was still hooked on the genre. Still, Travers has the best reputation as a great live act with all his full speed energy and he connected well with his fans."

The CD / DVD version of the show is available here.

Setlist:

"As My Life Flies"

"Stop And Smile"

"Hooked On Music"

"Feelin' Right"

"Need Love"

"You Don't Love Me"

"Statesboro Blues"

"Medley 1 & 2"

"Boom Boom"

"Rock And Roll Susie"

"Makes No Difference"