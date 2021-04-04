PATHFINDERS Release New Video "Impostors"

France's Pathfinders will be unveiling their debut album, Ares Vallis, via label Music-Records on April 16th. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Naming themselves after the NASA space probe "Mars Pathfinder", Pathfinders are embarking on an encounter of the metal kind. Fascinated with space exploration, especially following recent odysseys to the red planet, Ares Vallis (named after an outflow channel on Mars) is twelve tracks of progressive groove, blended with thrashy, djenty, and melodic tones.

Now, the band is sharing the music video for their second single "Impostors", an explosive moshpit crusher.

Fans of bands such as Lamb Of God, Periphery, Parkway Drive, and In Flames will be intrigued to enter the undiscovered metal terrain that Pathfinders are offering up.

Pathfinders was formed in 2018 and consists of the Gaucher brothers Jérémy (bass) and Romain (guitar) with Jérémy Barthélémy (drums), Benjamin Daguet (guitar), and Clément Levy (vocals).

Tracklisting:

“Landing”

“Impostors”

“Damned Earth”

“Evolution”

“Precious Star”

“Explode Inside”

“Annihilate Them All”

“The Light”

“Pressure”

“Ghosts Of Mars”

“Bad Guardians”

“Peste Noire”

“Damned Earth”: